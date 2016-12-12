British Columbia got a blast of winter over the weekend, with snow and unusually nippy temperatures, while across the Prairies it’s cold — deep freeze cold — with highs this week in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and also northern Ontario forecast to range from about minus 13 to a biting minus 25 degrees Celsius.Parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could get up to 20 centimetres of snow before the end of today and snow was expected to begin falling on Newfoundland’s south coast tonight, then spread to the rest of the province by Tuesday morning.
A bundled up woman walks as snow falls in Vancouver, B.C.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Motorists leave downtown on the Georgia Viaduct as snow falls obscuring B.C. Place stadium and a condo tower under construction in Vancouver, B.C.
(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
Residents wake up after an overnight snowfall in Midtown Toronto.
(Hyungwon Kang/Reuters)
Pedestrians cross the street , walking by a crashed car, during a snow storm in Quebec City.
(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
Pedestrians walk past a purple house during a winter storm in Halifax.
(Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
A man walks amongst footsteps in the snow in Toronto.
(Kevin Coombs/Reuters)
People push a stuck car after two days of snow in Winnipeg.
(John Woods/The Canadian Press)
A pedestrian walks across the Halifax Common during a winter storm in Halifax.
(Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
An oil tanker anchors in Strait of Juan de Fuca as a man walks to his car along the grounds of Royal Roads University looking towards Esquimalt Lagoon following snowfall in Victoria, B.C..
(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
People make a snowman at Royal Roads University following snowfall in Victoria.
(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)