Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos: Winter storms move eastward across Canada Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

British Columbia got a blast of winter over the weekend, with snow and unusually nippy temperatures, while across the Prairies it’s cold — deep freeze cold — with highs this week in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and also northern Ontario forecast to range from about minus 13 to a biting minus 25 degrees Celsius.Parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could get up to 20 centimetres of snow before the end of today and snow was expected to begin falling on Newfoundland’s south coast tonight, then spread to the rest of the province by Tuesday morning.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular