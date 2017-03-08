On International Women's Day 338 young women,one for every riding in the country, take seats in the House of Commons as part of Daughters of the Vote, a program aimed at encouraging their involvement in leadership, government and politics.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech and answers questions at a Daughters of the Vote (DOV) event, organized by Equal Voice Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
A Daughters of the Vote (DOV) event, organized by Equal Voice Canada, takes place in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Kim Campbell, 19th Prime Minister of Canada, addresses the Daughters of the Vote (DOV) event, organized by Equal Voice Canada, as it takes place in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Srosh Hassana delivers a statement during a Daughters of the Vote (DOV) event, organized by Equal Voice Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Trina Qaqqaq of Baker Lake, Nunavut, right is comforted after delivering a statement during a Daughters of the Vote (DOV) event, organized by Equal Voice Canada, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
