One inmate is dead and another is in hospital after two cellmates were found in medical distress at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre in London, Ont.

Middlesex London EMS was called to the detention centre on Monday morning after staff found two men without vital signs.

The men were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The other is listed in stable condition.

London police do not suspect foul play in the incident and say there was no evidence of trauma to either man.

The inmate who died was a 27 years old.

