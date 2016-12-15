The Correctional Service of Canada says one inmate was killed during a riot at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The federal department says three inmates in the prison suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by other prisoners during the riot on Wednesday and were taken to hospital.

One of the inmates, Jason Leonard Bird, died.

The department says six other inmates suffered non-life-threatening injuries as guards attempted to bring the riot under control.

Officials say a full review of what happened is underway and police are investigating the death.

A spokesman for the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says the trouble began when inmates refused to be locked up as part of their normal routine and then started barricading the entrance to the unit when negotiations with staff broke down.

The union says members have told him a large part of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary is uninhabitable after a riot.

