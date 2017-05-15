Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco.
INNISFIL, Ont. — The Canadian Press

An Ontario town is turning to Uber to provide its public transit service.

Councillors in Innisfil, Ont., say they conducted a study and determined traditional transit would be too expensive and inefficient to serve the community north of Toronto.

The town has a population of about 36,000 people spread over 270 square kilometres, much of which consists of rural roads and remote areas.

Instead of building transit infrastructure from scratch, the town says it’s helping subsidize the cost of Uber rides to certain areas.

Passengers can hail a ride through a mobile app and pay $3 to go to local community centres, $4 to be taken to any of the local GO Bus regional transit stops, and $5 to be taken to the GO train station in neighbouring Barrie, Ont.

Innisfil says it will also kick in $5 a ride for every person who wants to travel within the town to destinations other than the various designated points.

Google’s Waze to compete with Uber: report (Reuters)
 

Topics

