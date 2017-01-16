Artist Caroline Louisa Daly, born in 1832, is finally getting credit for drawings and paintings that were for years wrongly attributed. After two years of research, gallery registrar Paige Matthie is confident that Caroline Louisa Daly is the creator of the idyllic Island landscapes, home sketches and wilderness scenes. The artist created works of art from her travels with her father as he moved from post to post. The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown P.E.I opened its “Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly” exhibit over the weekend.
Caroline Louisa Daly born in 1832, in Montreal. c.1860
(Caldesi Blanford & Co., Photographers, London/Caldesi Blanford & Co., Photographers, London)
Government House In Winter With Sleigh, c. 1854-59 watercolour on paper Purchased, 1969
(Confederation Centre Art Gallery/Caroline Louisa Daly)
Our Cabins - Ship "Suffolk" bound for Australia, c. 1861 watercolour on paper Gift of Richard Jenkins
(Confederation Centre Art Gallery/Caroline Louisa Daly)
A Whale Stranded In Tracadie Harbour, North Side Of P.E.I. Sept. 1858, 1858 watercolour on paper Purchased, 1981
(Confederation Centre Art Gallery/Caroline Louisa Daly)
The Long Pond Stanhope, P.E.I., Entrance To Tracadie Harbour In Distance, c. 1858 watercolour on paper Purchased in memory of Irene Rogers, 1989
(Confederation Centre Art Gallery/Caroline Louisa Daly)
Government House Seen From Charlottetown Harbour, 1857 watercolour on paper Purchased, 1969
(Confederation Centre Art Gallery/Caroline Louisa Daly)