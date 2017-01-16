Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Artist Caroline Louisa Daly, born in 1832, is finally getting credit for drawings and paintings that were for years wrongly attributed. After two years of research, gallery registrar Paige Matthie is confident that Caroline Louisa Daly is the creator of the idyllic Island landscapes, home sketches and wilderness scenes. The artist created works of art from her travels with her father as he moved from post to post. The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown P.E.I opened its “Introducing Caroline Louisa Daly” exhibit over the weekend.

