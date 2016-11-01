Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Former Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau arrives to hear closing arguments in his trial on Oct. 25, 2016, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Former Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau arrives to hear closing arguments in his trial on Oct. 25, 2016, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Former Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau has been found guilty on three fraud-related charges in connection with the federal sponsorship program.

Corriveau, 83, was charged with fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime between 1997 and 2003.

The verdict came down on the fifth full day of jury deliberations.

The Crown alleged Corriveau set up a kickback system on contracts awarded during the sponsorship program and used his Pluri Design Canada Inc. firm to defraud Ottawa.

Corriveau, who worked on ex-prime minister Jean Chretien’s Liberal leadership campaigns, allegedly pocketed $6.5 million.

The judge who headed the commission into the sponsorship scandal described Corriveau in his report about 10 years ago as the ”central figure” in an elaborate kickback scheme.

More to come

