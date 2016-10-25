Twenty-five people aboard a British Airways Airbus A380 en route to London from San Francisco were treated for smoke inhalation at local hospitals after the plane made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport.

A total of 20 people – all crew members – were taken to Richmond Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital after the plane landed late Monday night, said Laura Kohli, a spokeswoman for Vancouver Coastal Health hospitals.

As of Tuesday morning, they had all been treated and discharged, she said.

The remaining five people were taken to Delta Hospital. A spokeswoman for Fraser Health was unable to immediately confirm if they had also been discharged.

The plane was carrying about 400 passengers.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error