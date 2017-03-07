Jewish community centres in Toronto and London, Ont., were among several across North America that received bomb threats on Tuesday.

Police say the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in Toronto was evacuated out of “an abundance of caution” in light of threats made in New York, Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Maryland.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says a bomb threat made against the London Jewish Community Centre was the second it has received in the past two months. Both facilities reopened after police provided the all clear.

Toronto police Supt. Neil Corrigan says a major intersection was shut down while police investigated the threat and a school was locked down.

Toronto Mayor John Tory visited the Jewish community centre targeted by the threat, calling the incident “very traumatizing.”

In the U.S., the Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centres across the country got a round of bomb threats Tuesday, including five in New York City.

U.S. federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries. None of the threats have resulted in physical injury.

“We need to learn to get along,” Corrigan told a news conference outside the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre. “These sorts of things, especially when they affect children and elderly people, are just unacceptable in this Canadian culture of ours.”

– With files from The Associated Press

Report Typo/Error