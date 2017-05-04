The Ontario activist who faced a potential jail sentence for giving water to pigs on their way to slaughter has been been acquitted of her charge for criminal mischief.

In a Milton courtroom Thursday morning, Ontario Court of Justice David Harris said that he’s not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that longtime animal-rights activist Anita Krajnc interfered with the farmer’s property in her actions. In recent months, Ms. Krajnc’s cause had become a rallying point for animal-rights activists around the world, and her trial one of the biggest animal-law cases in Canadian history.

“Did Ms. Krajnc obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of the property? My simple answer to this question is, ‘No. She did not,’” Justice Harris wrote in his decision.

Related: Once snubbed, pig saviour Anita Krajnc’s fight goes global

Justice Harris pointed out that Ms. Krajnc's actions did not prevent the truck from reaching its final destination, nor were any pigs turned away at the abattoir because they had been given water.

"Protesters had given water to pigs before. The driver was aware of this. The slaughterhouse was aware of this. Despite this, the slaughterhouse had never refused to accept a load of pigs for that reason," he said.

Ms. Krajnc was charged in September, 2015 after feeding water to a truck full of pigs, despite objections from the truck driver.

A video posted to YouTube by Ms. Krajnc shows the June, 2015 incident.

With the truck full of pigs stopped at a traffic light just outside of a Burlington abattoir, Ms. Krajnc approaches with a bottle and camera in hand.

“Don’t give him anything. Do not put water in there,” the truck driver warns Ms. Krajnc. She ignores him and feeds them anyway. “Jesus said if they are thirsty, give them water,” she says. “These are not humans, you dumb frickin’ broad,” he responds. “What have you got in that water? How do I know?”

In court, Ms. Krajnc’s lawyers James Silver and Gary Grill had argued that her actions were in the public interest. They also used the attention paid to her case as a platform to highlight what they described as cruelties in the meat industry. Over the course of the trial, Ms. Krajnc’s lawyers called to the witness stand experts who described a series of perceived harms associated with eating meat: from environmental sustainability to animal welfare.

In return, Crown attorney Harutyun Apel said that Ms. Krajnc’s actions posed a potential safety threat. By feeding unknown substances to the animals, he argued, Ms. Krajnc and other activists who follow in her footsteps open up a potential blind spot in an otherwise a strictly-regulated food system.

Report Typo/Error