Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Taxi drivers take part in an anti-Uber protest at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Feb. 10, 2016. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Taxi drivers take part in an anti-Uber protest at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Feb. 10, 2016. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec taxi industry vows pressure tactics after losing latest Uber battle Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Quebec’s taxi industry is promising pressure tactics after losing another legal battle against Uber.

A judge ruled Tuesday there are no compelling reasons to prevent the ride-hailing company from going ahead with a one-year pilot project.

An agreement on that project came about after protracted negotiations between Uber and the Quebec government.

A lawyer for the taxi industry argued in front of Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau that cabbies are losing income because of Uber.

He also said the company is currently operating illegally in the province because the pilot project hasn’t yet come into force.

The taxi industry says the deal creates a two-tier industry as Uber drivers won’t have to rent or purchase traditional permits, which cost cab drivers upward of $200,000 if a car is included in the price.

Under the agreement, Uber will be granted the equivalent of 300 taxi permits, but will collect federal and provincial sales tax.

The cost of each ride includes a contribution to a fund to help modernize the taxi industry.

While acknowledging the situation might be tough financially for cabbies, Yergeau said the proper setting for their arguments is when the heart of the issue is debated in court in January.

The first pressure tactic after Tuesday’s ruling will see a convoy of taxis head to the national assembly in Quebec City on Wednesday.

“They (the government) are going to have us in their face until we get what we want,” said Benoit Jugand, a spokesman for the taxi industry.

There will also be another protest “all over Quebec” on Oct. 5, he added.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Uber gets the green light to operate in Toronto (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog