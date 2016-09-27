Quebec’s taxi industry is promising pressure tactics after losing another legal battle against Uber.

A judge ruled Tuesday there are no compelling reasons to prevent the ride-hailing company from going ahead with a one-year pilot project.

An agreement on that project came about after protracted negotiations between Uber and the Quebec government.

A lawyer for the taxi industry argued in front of Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau that cabbies are losing income because of Uber.

He also said the company is currently operating illegally in the province because the pilot project hasn’t yet come into force.

The taxi industry says the deal creates a two-tier industry as Uber drivers won’t have to rent or purchase traditional permits, which cost cab drivers upward of $200,000 if a car is included in the price.

Under the agreement, Uber will be granted the equivalent of 300 taxi permits, but will collect federal and provincial sales tax.

The cost of each ride includes a contribution to a fund to help modernize the taxi industry.

While acknowledging the situation might be tough financially for cabbies, Yergeau said the proper setting for their arguments is when the heart of the issue is debated in court in January.

The first pressure tactic after Tuesday’s ruling will see a convoy of taxis head to the national assembly in Quebec City on Wednesday.

“They (the government) are going to have us in their face until we get what we want,” said Benoit Jugand, a spokesman for the taxi industry.

There will also be another protest “all over Quebec” on Oct. 5, he added.

Report Typo/Error