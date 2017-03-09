The Canadian Judicial Council has recommended that Federal Court Justice Robin Camp be fired as a judge for his conduct of a rape trial. He is just the third federally appointed judge recommended for dismissal since the council, a body of chief and associate chief justices, was created in 1971.

A judge can only be dismissed by Parliament, and the other two judges resigned first. Nineteen of 23 judges supported removal. All four judicial council members who opposed dismissal are from Atlantic Canada (one is Chief Justice of the Tax Court of Canada). All four are men.

The ruling leaves Justice Camp with a choice of whether to fight on or resign. He has fought hard until this point. His wife and daughter were prominent attendees throughout the disciplinary hearing. He sought permission to appear in person before the full Canadian Judicial Council – its rules require only that he had a chance to make a written submission – and when the council said no, he went to Federal Court to object. But he lost at Federal Court.

In its ruling, the council said: “Superior court judges in Canada are expected to be knowledgeable jurists.

“They are also expected to demonstrate a number of personal attributes including knowledge of social issues, an awareness of changes in social values, humility, fairness, empathy, tolerance, consideration and respect for others. In short, Canadians expect their judges to know the law but also to possess empathy and to recognize and question any past personal attitudes and sympathies that might prevent them from acting fairly. Those qualities sustain public confidence in the judiciary.”

As a member of the Alberta Provincial Court in 2014, Justice Camp asked a 19-year-old complainant in a sexual-assault trial why she didn’t keep her knees together. He also disparaged a female Crown attorney and made critical remarks about the law governing sexual assault. A five-member panel set up by the judicial council had unanimously recommended his dismissal after a hearing in the fall, saying he had harmed public confidence in the justice system.

The council ruling comes as the law of consent and the judiciary’s handling of sexual-assault trials continue to create controversy. In Nova Scotia, a judge acquitted a taxi driver last week of sexual assault of a female passenger, saying “a drunk can consent.” That ruling is now under appeal. The woman was so drunk she had urinated on herself and was passed out in the back seat.

Justice Camp found Alexander Wagar not guilty in the trial, but the ruling did not come to light until a year later, when the Alberta Court of Appeal overturned it, saying he had applied myths and stereotypes about sexual-assault victims. (By then, the Conservative government of Stephen Harper had promoted him from provincial court.) Two law professors then published a commentary in The Globe and Mail, and the chief judge of the Federal Court of Canada suspended Justice Camp, though he maintained his pay of $314,100 a year. The judicial council received scores of complaints. Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley invoked her right to ask for the public disciplinary hearing.

Mr. Wagar was subsequently acquitted a second time, by another judge, after a second trial. Justice Camp then sought to persuade the judicial council that the ruling added to his claim that he deserved another chance. He never denied that he had done wrong, and at one point during the disciplinary hearing called his knees-together comment “unforgivable.” He publicly apologized to the complainant, his fellow judges and the administration of justice. He also undertook extensive one-on-one counselling and education from leading feminist scholars, three of whom testified in his defence at a disciplinary hearing.

The judicial council previously recommended the removal of Quebec judge Jean Bienvenue, who in convicting a woman of murdering her husband said she caused more suffering than the Nazis did to Jews at Auschwitz; and Ontario judge Paul Cosgrove, also for his handling of a murder ruling. Both resigned before the recommendations reached Parliament.

Report Typo/Error