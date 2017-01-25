Welcome to Morning Update, The Globe and Mail’s revamped newsletter for the day’s big stories. Let us know what you think.

Keystone XL is back in play



Donald Trump wants to revive Keystone XL, but says the terms need to be renegotiated, starting with having the pipes manufactured in the United States. Even though the President supports it, a slew of hurdles remain. Still, Justin Trudeau welcomed the news and says he “misspoke” earlier this month when he said the oil sands need to be phased out.

Jim Carr calls it 'a good day for Canada' as Trump signs Keystone XL order (The Canadian Press)

Not surprisingly, the Canadian oil patch is happy about the decision (for subscribers). While there had been some concern that a Trump administration would punish Canadian oil and gas with significant taxes, “the Canada-U.S. energy relationship actually looks like it’s becoming closer,” Jeffrey Jones writes (for subscribers). Besides Keystone, Trump’s planned move away from OPEC means the U.S. will need to rely more heavily on Canadian exports.



Canada talks trade with Asia



Ottawa isn’t letting the collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership get in the way of its bid to improve trade ties with Asian countries. China, India and Japan are priorities for the Trudeau government, Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne says.



The latest in B.C.’s opioid crisis



B.C.’s social-housing centres are giving drug users safer spaces to inject, with one organization introducing 18 “shared using rooms.” These aren’t being called supervised consumption sites, which need approval from Ottawa. “Are we skirting federal law? You could make that argument, I guess, but we weren’t prepared to wait for changes to save lives,” B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake says. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson also took aim at the feds, saying the Liberals need to co-ordinate a national response to the overdose crisis.



La La Land dominates Oscar noms



Damien Chazelle’s musical La La Land picked up 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve for the Oscar record. Here’s how Canadians fared: Ryan Gosling picked up a best actor nod; Quebec-born director Denis Villeneuve is nominated for Arrival; three of the animated short films selected were crafted by guys hailing from Vancouver, Montreal and Markham, Ont. Also notable: After last year’s #OscarsSoWhite campaign, seven of the 20 actors nominated were people of colour, and the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film Moonlight received eight nominations.



Trump turns his focus to immigration



The U.S. President is expected to sign an executive order today that would block immigration from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. There may also be a temporary ban on admitting refugees from all countries while the U.S. changes its vetting process. In a tweet late on Tuesday, Trump said: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”



Brexit: Even if Parliament votes, it’s still on



“The British Supreme Court ruling forcing the government to get Parliament’s permission before triggering Britain’s departure from the European Union is a victory for the rule of law. Unfortunately, it will do little to slow the United Kingdom’s high-speed hurtle toward the Brexit ramp.” – Globe editorial



Why President Trump might not be the worst for Canada



“Visibly steamrollering the Mexican economy will be popular with many voters from both parties. Ditto a trade fight with China. But attacking Canada? There’s no economic logic to it. Nor would there be much domestic political upside in starting a trade war with the place Americans consistently call their most admired foreign country. Bottom line: The end of NAFTA is not a good thing. However, if the Trump administration stops there, it would mean a big hit for Mexico, but a relatively small hit for the Canadian economy.” – Tony Keller



Progress at the Oscars, but still a ways to go



“[Do the nominations] mean that #OscarsSoWhite is cancelled this year, and for years going forward? Not by a long shot. The recognition of these projects is progress on behalf of a newly diversified Academy membership, no question, but the honours need to be framed in a larger context. The industry could simply use this year’s plethora of nominations as an excuse to dismiss the much-needed conversation about diversity in cinema: ‘Hey, we did our job this year, right? We’re cured!’” – Barry Hertz



The benefits of drinking lemon water are overstated



There’s no proof that adding lemon to your water will help you lose weight. It’s also a stretch to say it’ll improve your skin. But it’s not all negative: Drinking lemon water could get you in the habit of drinking more water generally, which may help you lose weight. And starting your day with a glass might be the kick start you need for a healthier lifestyle.



Victim of Alberta’s eugenics program wins landmark lawsuit



Jan. 25, 1996: It was a sweet moment for a woman who had seen so much sadness in her life. Misdiagnosed as a “mental defective” and sterilized without her knowledge, Leilani Muir sued the Alberta government in 1993. In a ruling three years later, she was awarded $740,000 in damages, opening the door to financial settlements for other victims of the province’s eugenics program. From 1928 to 1972, the Alberta Eugenics Board authorized the sterilization of up to 3,000 people. Muir, who had an abusive mother, was packed off to a province-run school when she was 11. After a single, misleading IQ test, her fallopian tubes were removed. After her court victory, she changed her family name to O’Malley, to break with her past. She was a human-rights advocate until she died last year. – Tu Thanh Ha

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

