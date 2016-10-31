Montreal La Presse is reporting that city police monitored the iPhone of one of its journalists for months in order to find out who he was speaking with.

The French-language newspaper says it has learned at least 24 surveillance warrants were issued for Patrick Lagace’s phone this year at the request of the police special investigations unit.

Three of those warrants reportedly authorized police to get the phone numbers for all Lagace’s incoming and outgoing texts and calls, while another allowed them to track the phone’s location via its GPS chip.

The outgoing head of internal affairs for the Montreal police confirmed to La Presse he authorized the surveillance.

Costa Labos told La Presse he didn’t believe any other journalists were being monitored but he coudn’t guarantee it.

The surveillance was ordered as part of an internal probe into allegations that police anti-gang investigators fabricated evidence.

Five police officers were arrested this summer and two were charged as a result.

