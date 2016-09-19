A group that represents trial lawyers from Atlantic Canada is taking Ottawa to court in a bid to ensure the East Coast keeps its traditional seat on the Supreme Court of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said regional representation among the judges is important, but he won’t commit to ensuring the country’s top court has a judge from Atlantic Canada as he seeks other kinds of diversity.

The Atlantic Provinces Trial Lawyers Association says it is seeking an order from the Nova Scotia Supreme Court that would require the federal government to amend the Constitution if it wants to drop regional representation as constitutional convention.

The association says such a change would require unanimous consent of the provinces.

Justice Thomas Cromwell from Nova Scotia has retired from the bench, but Trudeau appears to be departing from the convention of automatically filling that place with another judge from the region.

The association says the next appointee will not necessarily come from Atlantic Canada, citing comments made by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on Aug. 11.

