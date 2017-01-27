Lawyers for a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors have filed an appeal.

Travis Vader was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison for manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

A notice of appeal from the defence asks the province’s top court to set aside the conviction or change what the notice calls the “demonstrably unfit” sentence.

The court document lists several grounds of appeal, including the trial judge not ordering a mistrial after initially finding Vader guilty of second-degree murder.

The judge mistakenly used an outdated section of the Criminal Code and later substituted his verdict with manslaughter.

The McCanns, in their late 70s, vanished in 2010 after leaving their Edmonton-area home to go camping in British Columbia.

