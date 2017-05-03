Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
An LCBO is seen at the corner of Spadina Avenue and King Street West in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
An LCBO is seen at the corner of Spadina Avenue and King Street West in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

LCBO recalls Bombay Sapphire gin for incorrect alcohol content on label Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is issuing a recall of the 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin because the incorrect alcohol content is shown on the label.

In a statement Tuesday, the LCBO says the affected product has been removed from all of its stores shelves.

The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the alcohol content was 77 per cent, instead of the 40 per cent declared on the label.

Customers and licensees are advised return the recalled product to any LCBO store for a full refund.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Nutrition Basics: Can drinking alcohol actually be good for your health? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular