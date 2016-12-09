Communications intercepted by U.S. and British spy agencies led to the arrest of the first al-Qaeda-inspired terrorist caught in Canada, according to a newly leaked document.

The memo, circulated within the U.S. National Security Agency more than a decade ago, provides a rare and detailed look at the world of intelligence-sharing.

In early 2004, a cell of British terrorists was caught scheming to explode a bomb in London. After Scotland Yard launched “Operation Crevice” to round up the conspirators , Canadian police simultaneously moved to arrest an Ottawa software engineer.

Momin Khawaja had helped build detonators for the conspirators. The suspects, including Mr. Khawaja, were twentysomething Westerners whose families had hailed from Pakistan. They had travelled to a terrorist training camp in that country and emerged from it wanting to bomb Britain for its role in the invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Evidence included discussion of close co-operation between British and Canadian police. But prosecutors glossed over how “signals intelligence” (or sigint) captured long before the bust had laid a foundation for detectives.

The details are revealed in a document flowing from Edward Snowden, the fugitive former American contractor who took volumes of files from the NSA in 2013 to leak them to the media.

The Intercept, a news site, has extensive access to the Snowden archive. It has started publishing memos that circulated within the NSA “signals intelligence directorate” in the early 2000s.

The April, 19, 2004 NSA memo titled “SIGINT contribution to Operation Crevice” reads as follows:

“Since March 2003, the U.K.’s Security Service and police had been investigating an AQ (al-Qa’ida) support network based in the U.K. with links to a senior AQ operational planner in Pakistan.”

The memo goes on to describe a British mastermind who had wanted to “mount an attack in the U.K. using a large improvised explosive device” and his “Pakistan-based contact [who] was attempting to obtain nuclear material for use in the device.”

The eventual evidence at trials was that the British police who unfurled the plot discovered a storage shed containing a large bomb made of ammonium-nitrate, an explosive substance sold commercially as a fertilizer. No evidence of any capability to make a nuclear-material “dirty bomb” surfaced in any courtroom, although some British media have reported that spies had caught wind of terrorists talking about that possibility.

The leaked memo says the NSA and its British counterpart, known as GCHQ, worked quickly to map out the conspirators’ communications before providing investigative leads to Pakistani, British and Canadian agencies.

“Call records analysis and reporting expanded Security Service’s network knowledge and helped to identify new telephone numbers of key targets in the U.K.,” it says. “C2C (computer-to-computer) analysis provided new leads on a Canada-based individual within the network.”

This was an allusion to Mr. Khawaja, who lived with his parents and whose day job was fixing computers for Canada’s Foreign Affairs department.

Mr. Khawaja became the first terrorist to be arrested, tried and convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act that Parliament passed in 2001. He is serving a life sentence.

The leaked NSA memo, which is to be officially declassified in 2032, says that “well over 100 Sigint reports were issued on Operation Crevice.” Most came from GCHQ but “the NSA reporting contributed significant pieces to the jigsaw.”

A Canadian agency called the Communications Security Establishment is a close NSA and GCHQ ally, but the Operation Crevice memo makes no mention of it. At that time, the Canadian agency was beginning to get secret authorizations from cabinet ministers to expand its powers.

