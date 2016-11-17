Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Stephen McNeil speaks to the media in Halifax on Oct. 9, 2013. (PAUL DARROW For The Globe and Mail)
Legal brief suggesting N.S. band a conquered people went too far: McNeil Add to ...

HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s premier is distancing himself from a government legal brief that implied members of a First Nation band are a conquered people.

The brief was presented as part of the government’s case in an appeal of its approval of a plan by Alton Gas to store natural gas in salt caverns near the Shubenacadie River.

In the appeal hearing that wrapped up Tuesday before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the Indian Brook band argued that the province had a duty to consult it on the project.

The government brief says the Crown’s obligation to consult extended only to “unconquered people,” and that the band’s submission to the Crown in 1760 negated its claim of sovereignty and negated government’s constitutional duty to consult.

Premier Stephen McNeil, who is also minister of aboriginal affairs, says the government’s intent was to show in court that it did consult with the band.

But McNeil says the brief went “way beyond where it needed to go” and he is looking for an explanation from the Justice Department.

