Leitch’s campaign manager resigns



Nick Kouvalis has resigned from his position as Conservative leadership contender Kellie Leitch’s campaign manager. Kouvalis, who recently came under fire for his choice of words on Twitter, said in a Facebook post that he’d “become a distraction to the campaign.” The political strategist rose to public prominence when he helped propel Rob Ford to a surprise victory in the 2010 Toronto mayoral election. He also worked with current Toronto Mayor John Tory during his run for office in 2014.



Trump wants to ‘speed up’ NAFTA talks



Donald Trump is applying pressure on Canada, saying he wants to "speed up" renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. According to rules of U.S. Congress, Trump needs to give 90 days notice of his intent to renegotiate. That hasn’t happened yet, but Mexico reportedly expects talks will start in May. As for how long it might take to renegotiate, that’s another question entirely: It took 14 months to craft NAFTA in the early 1990s. As for the talks, “Canada should ensure that the NAFTA debate focuses on currencies in a free-trade zone,” Don Coxe writes (for subscribers). If we don’t, the “revisions could be historically humiliating for Canada,” he argues.



Trump tidbits



The Trump administration hasn’t taken an official position on Israeli settlements, but the White House issued a statement Thursday saying “the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving” peace.



Also, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has bowed to public pressure and quit Trump’s business advisory group.



Thousands turn out for funeral of mosque attack victims



Thousands of people joined together for the funeral of three of the victims in the Quebec mosque attack. A hockey arena turned into a mosque as Muslims and their non-Muslim neighbours came together to pay their respects and mourn the deaths of Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane and Aboubaker Thabti. But the city has seen a spike in hate crimes since the attack: just across town a mosque was vandalized. A funeral for the other three victims, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzeddine Soufiane, will be held today.



The messy battle to become France’s next president



The race to become France’s next president is under way, and one candidate is in major trouble. Republican Party leader François Fillon was leading in the polls until it was revealed that he put his wife and their two children on the government payroll. His wife was paid more than $1-million over 15 years, but he insists that she performed valuable services as an assistant. Controversial National Front leader Marine Le Pen is now slightly ahead in the polls, but those same polls also say she would be beaten by Fillon or independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in a run-off (there are two rounds of voting in French elections). Then there’s Benoît Hamon, an outsider Bernie Sanders-esque candidate who’s proposing a guaranteed annual income for all adults. Voting begins on April 23.



Vancouver’s cooling housing market



Will 2017 be the first time in five years that we see a price drop in the Vancouver-area real estate market? There were just over 1,500 home sales this January, down 40 per cent from the 2,500 sales a year ago. This might be a sign of lower prices to come after the city’s housing market peaked last summer.



More Mexicans in Canada?



The United Nations refugee agency is planning for a possible increase in Mexican asylum claims in Canada after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the construction of the Mexico border wall and a temporary ban on all refugee admissions.



The U.S. dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose marginally, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai composite, 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.8 by about 5:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were also higher. Oil prices edged up on the threat of the U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions. Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $56.72 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $53.69 a barrel.



B.C. child bride case ruling



A B.C. judge is set to deliver his verdict in the trial of three people accused of taking girls to the U.S. so they could be placed in plural marriages. The accused are or were members of Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and are connected to a B.C. community where polygamy was practiced.



The world is evolving. Why can’t Trump?



“The best antidote to crime, violence and illegal immigration is development and the creation of opportunities – moving toward tomorrow’s successful, thriving society. What cannot be tolerated at any time is provocation and offence. The world today has already shown that diversity and co-operation are what make countries great. The United States would never have had people like Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs or Trump himself, had diversity not been a shining pillar of the American society. This is the world we live in. This world is calling out. Trump should listen.” – Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico, 2000-2006



Stéphane Dion shouldn’t be our ambassador to EU and Germany

“Chancellor Angela Merkel is the heroine of Europe. More than ever, she needs Canada’s help. Our reply is a mercurial professor who does not speak German, who has no temperament for diplomacy, and who will not live full time in Berlin.” – Andrew Cohen



It’s peak season for the “winter vomitting disease,” formally known as norovirus. It’s second only to the flu in its reach, with 300-400 reported outbreaks a year in Canada. Norovirus infections are rarely serious, but it’s important to stay informed. Find out about how it operates and why hand-washing is the best weapon.



Secrets, spying and the arrest of Klaus Fuchs



Feb. 3, 1950: Among Second-World-War spies, German physicist Klaus Fuchs was in a class of his own. Fleeing Nazi persecution in the early 1930s, Fuchs settled in Britain where he picked up his PhD and communist sympathies. With the outbreak of war, he was interned in Britain – and later Sherbrooke, Que. – as an enemy alien. It was after a fellow physicist secured his release to work on Britain’s atomic bomb program that Soviet agents enlisted Fuchs to pass secrets. He continued after being tapped to work on the Manhattan Project, which developed the first nuclear weapons. Five years after the war, the FBI discovered that he was a spy. On Feb. 3, British authorities arrested him and he served nine years in prison. Said Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Hans Bethe: “Klaus Fuchs is the only physicist I know who really changed history.” – Ian Morfitt



