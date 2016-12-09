The federal government is set to announce a comprehensive ban on asbestos next week, The Globe and Mail has learned.

The move will bring Canada in line with more than 50 other countries around the world that have prohibited the known carcinogen.

Officials in the Minister of Science’s office said in an e-mailed statement to The Globe on Friday that the federal government is “committed to moving forward with a ban on asbestos,” with an announcement expected “in the near future.”

Three sources confirmed that the announcement is set for next week.

“There will be an announcement they’re going to ban it, and there will be a timetable for how that will happen,” said one source who is familiar with the government’s plans but declined to give his name because he’s not authorized to speak about the issue.

Canada’s last asbestos mine closed in 2011, but the country has continued to allow its use, with millions of dollars in asbestos-containing products entering the country each year.

The expected announcement comes after years of pressure from doctors, scientists, labour groups, anti-asbestos advocates and family members who have lost loved ones to asbestos-related diseases.

Medical experts have estimated there are at least 2,000 new cases of asbestos-related cancers in Canada per year. The number of new cases of mesothelioma – a deadly form of cancer caused almost exclusively by asbestos exposure – rose to 580 in 2013, more than double levels of two decades earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

The World Health Organization says all forms of asbestos cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and other types of cancers, along with asbestosis. It says the most efficient way to eliminate these diseases is to stop the use of asbestos.

The announcement comes after The Globe reported earlier this week that asbestos is still the top on-the-job killer in Canada.

With reporting by Robert Fife in Ottawa

