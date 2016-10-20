The Liberal government will announce a new judicial appointment process soon to undo changes made by the Harper government, so it can begin to fill backlogs in appointments, government and legal sources say.

As part of that process, applicants will have to fill out forms similar to the ones filled out by Justice Malcolm Rowe, nominated this week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Supreme Court of Canada. The government made his application public, and in it he speaks about his judicial philosophy, reveals five of his published writings that he believes display his analytical skill, and talks about his personal and career background.

The Conservatives had put a police representative on the judicial advisory committees that screen judges across the country for federally appointed courts (such as provincial superior courts, the Federal Court and Tax Court). They had also taken away the vote of a judge on those committees, which had the effect of giving federal appointees on the committee a voting majority. The government will remove the police representative, and return the vote to the judge, a source said.

Applicants who applied under the previous process will have to reapply, a source said. But today, the government is expected to appoint judges under the existing process. They’re expected to appoint more than the number they’ve appointed in their first 11 months in power.

The Liberals have come under fire from the legal community after appointing just 15 judges in their first year in power, during which time judicial vacancies reached 61. That’s more than at any time during Stephen Harper’s decade in power, records show. When Mr. Harper stopped appointing judges in the summer of 2015, before the federal election, there were a little more than a dozen vacancies.

Partly as a result, backlogs in criminal, civil and family cases have risen in some provinces, especially in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

