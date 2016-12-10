If you’re looking for love in all the wrong places, there are some alternatives.

You could switch political parties. You could stop talking about how much you adore Donald Trump over that glass of Champagne. Or if you really want to get lucky, try some like-minded potential partners.

And thus we bring you TrumpSingles.com, a dating site for people no one else wants to be with.

I found it not because I was looking to date a right-winger, but because I was reading a news report from Agence France Presse, all about how such sites are springing up given the divisive nature of America.

“I thought it was actually a nice idea because I’ve heard so many stories of people going on dates, and everything is going fun and the political talk starts and kills any chance of a relationship happening,” the creator of the site, David Goss, told the news agency, which boasts of “making dating great again.”

I obviously didn’t sign up, so I couldn’t delve into the profiles on the site. But I did do a quick scan of those between the ages of 18 and 90, within 50 miles of Seattle.

On the guy side, there’s are profiles of a man who apparently is a decorated war hero, another in a cowboy hat, yet another in army fatigues, someone with an assault rifle, one dressed in camouflage holding a deer’s head by its antlers, a few really old men, and a really cool-looking long-haired gent named Noberto.

Oh, and one man who posted a selfie of himself with Bill Clinton. Obviously, when it comes to Bill Clinton, presumably it doesn’t matter what your politics are.

Searching for women on the site is a lot of fun: There’s one holding up a “Veterans for Trump” sign, another who’s wrapped in an American flag, there’s a female version of the gun-totin’ guy, a woman who Photoshopped her face onto the Mona Lisa, and another in a cut-off T-shirt blaring “Hotties for Trump.” There’s also a lady with something emblazoned across her chest. But she posted it backwards, so I don’t know what it says.

And, one 30-year-old named Bambi, who hasn’t been active on the site since June 29, about a week after she signed up. So either she found a Trump love really fast, or she hasn’t had a date since the summer.

Yes, the other side has a site, too, but it’s not really up and running yet, so I couldn’t meet the lefty candidates. It’s now called Progressives Meet, former BernieSingles.com, which started out on Facebook and promises to be up and running early next year.

“We grew so quickly, our site couldn’t support BernieSingles.com members properly, so we felt was best to take it down and re-launch with a robust, awesome platform,” it says.