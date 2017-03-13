Up to two-thirds of Canadian bystanders who have recently administered the antidote to someone overdosing on opioids have not bothered to call 911 during that crucial moment, with the number-one reason being a fear they may be arrested and hit with illicit drug charges if they do so, according to a new report.

The new data, collected by the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse from surveys of everyday people who access take-home naloxone antidotes, shows that 44 per cent of respondents said they were too scared of getting police involved to call 911 during an overdose situation.

The research shows this fear of calling police may be because they don’t want to be prosecuted for possessing illicit drugs themselves, are in breach of parole or probation conditions, have children that could be taken from them or might be accused of being complicit in the overdose, according to a bulletin released Monday morning by the centre in partnership with the Canadian Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use.

The next most-cited reason for not calling 911 was a sense, in 37 per cent of respondents, that the situation was under control or that the person would recover on their own, according to 323 interviews conducted over the past three years in five provinces.

The bulletin aims to create awareness among frontline workers, law-enforcement officers and politicians about one of the problems contributing to Canada’s ongoing opioid overdose epidemic that killed hundreds of people across the country last year.

“The probability of surviving a drug-related poisoning [overdose] depends in part on the speed with which the person receives appropriate care or an emergency intervention,” the bulletin states.

The bulletin recommends that one way Canada could fight this reticence to call 911 could be to enact Good Samaritan laws that give immunity from prosecution to anyone who phones for help during these illicit drug overdoses. As of June last year, 37 American states had adopted such legislation, the bulletin notes.

One such law, tabled by Liberal Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon, has undergone second reading in Parliament, but it is unclear whether that bill would offer broad enough immunity, such as protecting people from drug paraphernalia charges, the bulletin noted.

Police forces across the country, meanwhile, should re-evaluate how they respond to drug overdoses, the bulletin recommended. In 2006, the Vancouver Police Department amended its policy to avoid attending these calls unless explicitly asked by paramedics, the bulletin noted.

Frontline health-care workers should stress the importance of always calling 911 during any overdose situation when they are giving out the take-home antidote kits to people, the bulletin recommended.

Last month, mayors of Canada’s largest cities and federal cabinet ministers pledged to forge a united front in an effort to thwart a spiralling drug crisis.

The commitment to work together comes as more powerful drugs hit the streets, posing new challenges for government leaders. Carfentanil, a powerful animal tranquilizer responsible for a spate of overdose deaths in Alberta and the United States, was found in 40 samples of illegal drugs in 2016, new figures show.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the number of illegal-drug samples containing fentanyl doubled every year in Canada between 2012 – when dealers first began smuggling a black-market version of the prescription painkiller into the country from China – and 2016.

The federal government has tabled legislation that would make it easier for communities to open safe-injection sites and that would ban the importation of pill-press machines used to manufacture bootleg fentanyl.

In British Columbia, a record 922 people died last year of opioid overdoses. Alberta had 343 deaths linked to fentanyl and its analogues last year, including 22 from carfentanil, which can be fatal in quantities as small as a grain of salt and has no known safe application for human use.

