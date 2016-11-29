Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Man, 22, charged with murder in death of his parents in Ottawa Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his parents were found dead at a home in Ottawa on Monday night.

Ottawa police say Cameron Rogers is charged in the deaths of Dave Rogers, 69, and Merrill Rogers, 63.

They say the suspect was arrested in Montreal.

Police in Montreal said they alerted the Ottawa force after a man called 911 and allegedly confessed to killing his parents a few days earlier.

Ottawa police say information received from the Montreal force Monday evening prompted officers to check on the residents of a home in the city.

The Ottawa Citizen says Dave Rogers was a reporter with the paper from the early 1970s until 2010.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog