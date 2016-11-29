A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his parents were found dead at a home in Ottawa on Monday night.

Ottawa police say Cameron Rogers is charged in the deaths of Dave Rogers, 69, and Merrill Rogers, 63.

They say the suspect was arrested in Montreal.

Police in Montreal said they alerted the Ottawa force after a man called 911 and allegedly confessed to killing his parents a few days earlier.

Ottawa police say information received from the Montreal force Monday evening prompted officers to check on the residents of a home in the city.

The Ottawa Citizen says Dave Rogers was a reporter with the paper from the early 1970s until 2010.

