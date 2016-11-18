Charges are pending against a suspect who officials say is connected to the murder of a Canadian man killed in Mexico.

The Yucatan attorney general said in a news release that a man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing that took place last Sunday in the port town of Chicxulub Puerto.

A Canadian died after he was stabbed repeatedly with a kitchen knife while in the company of the suspect and one other person, the document said.

Friends and family members have identified the man killed as 48-year-old Roger Corbett, posting on Facebook that he died while on vacation.

Other online messages offer condolences to Corbett’s family, and his son refers to him as his rock and foundation.

Corbett owned a painting business in Victoria.

Officials have not released the name of the accused, though he is referred to in the Mexican news release by his initials.

Global Affairs Canada said Mexican police arrested a Canadian following Corbett’s death.

Spokesman Austin Jean confirmed Thursday that the department was providing consular services for Corbett’s family, as well as for the detained Canadian.

The accused will be held in custody before making a court appearance scheduled for Monday, the attorney general’s statement said.

