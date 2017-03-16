Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Man charged in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 11 years in Dutch prison Add to ...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A man wanted in Canada for alleged involvement in online abuse has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison by a Dutch court for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men.

The court on Thursday convicted the 38-year-old man, identified only as Aydin C., for fraud and blackmail via the internet, according to a statement from the Dutch legal authorities. It gave him the maximum possible sentence, calling his behaviour “astonishing.”

He pretended to be a boy or girl and persuaded his victims to perform sexual acts in front of a webcam, then posted the images online or threatened to do so.

In Canada, he faces a separate trial in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl whose suicide drew global attention to online abuse. He denies involvement in any cyberbullying.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Watch behind-the-scenes rehearsal of new NAC Orchestra’s Life Reflected (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular