A day after telling The Globe and Mail that he would not intervene in the case of a young aboriginal man who has languished in a bleak solitary-confinement cell for years without trial, the minister in charge of Ontario’s prisons says the inmate has been moved to more comfortable confines.

Adam Capay had been held in an acrylic-glass-encased segregation cell with no natural light for upward of 1,500 days.

Mr. Capay’s story was first revealed last week when Chief Human Rights Commissioner Renu Mandhane recounted meeting him during a visit to the Thunder Bay Jail in early October. She said he reported having speech and memory problems as a result of his conditions and could no longer discern night and day because of the 24-hour artificial light in his cell.

Subsequent coverage of his plight in The Globe spawned legal challenges, an online petition and social-media outrage. The case has highlighted a correctional system straining to address the growing mental-health needs of its inmate population with outdated, understaffed facilities.

On Wednesday, Correctional Services Minister David Orazietti rose during Question Period to provide an update on Mr. Capay’s circumstances.

“This individual has been moved from their cell,” he said. “They are no longer in that same cell. They are in a different location, with appropriate lighting and access to day rooms, spending time out of their cell for showers, phone calls and access to TV. It is my understanding, from speaking to officials, that the inmate is satisfied with the conditions they are presently in.”

A day prior, Mr. Orazietti said any decision regarding Mr. Capay’s conditions of confinement should be made by jail officials, not politicians. “I will not take individual action on a specific circumstance,” he told The Globe.

For privacy and security reasons, ministry officials will not provide specifics about the reasons for Mr. Capay’s placement. Inmates are routinely sent to segregation if they are deemed to pose a security risk to themselves, staff or other inmates.

Mr. Capay is being held in pretrial custody for allegedly killing a fellow inmate at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre in 2012, when he was 19 years old. The trial has been delayed several times for a psychiatric assessment and a switch in defence lawyers.

“I can share with you that, as we all know, Mr. Capay is facing some very serious charges,” Attorney-General Yasir Naqvi said during Question Period in response to a query about the lengthy delay. “As the Attorney-General, it is my responsibility to ensure that we do not influence the outcome of any prosecution that is ongoing. What I can say is that I have been advised that the Crown has and will continue to work to bring these charges to trial as quickly as possible.”

From October to December of 2015, about one in five Ontario inmates spent at least a day in administrative segregation, the internal term for solitary confinement, according to ministry numbers circulated by the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

The neo-Gothic Thunder Bay Jail was built in 1926 and the cells still feature old-fashioned metal bars. Acrylic glass was installed to prevent inmates from tossing items at staff. But those same correctional officers became concerned about Mr. Capay’s plight last year and alerted Ms. Mandhane earlier this month.

