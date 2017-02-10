Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Will Baker leaves the Law Courts building in Winnipeg, after his annual criminal code review board hearing, on Monday, February 6, 2017. (Trevor Hagan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Will Baker leaves the Law Courts building in Winnipeg, after his annual criminal code review board hearing, on Monday, February 6, 2017. (Trevor Hagan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A man who was found not criminally responsible for beheading and cannibalizing a fellow passenger on a Greyhound bus has been granted his freedom.

Manitoba’s Criminal Code Review Board has given Will Baker, formerly known as Vince Li, an absolute discharge, meaning he is no longer subject to monitoring.

Baker, a diagnosed schizophrenic, killed Tim McLean, a young carnival worker who was a complete stranger to Baker, in 2008.

Baker was initially kept in a secure wing of a psychiatric hospital but was given more freedom every year.

He has been living on his own in a Winnipeg apartment since November, but was still subject to monitoring to ensure he took his medication.

His doctor told the review board earlier this week that Baker has been a good patient and knows the importance of continuing to take his medication.

In a written decision, the review board said it “is of the opinion that the weight of evidence does not substantiate that Mr. Baker poses a significant threat to the safety of the public.”

