Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was killed when a Canadian man rammed two soldiers in Quebec with his car on Oct. 20, 2014. (Courtesy of the Canadian Forces/Reuters)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

A coroner says a Quebec man who killed a Canadian Forces warrant officer in 2014 wanted more victims.

Patrice Vincent, 53, was killed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu when Martin Couture-Rouleau plowed into him and a fellow soldier, who survived.

Couture-Rouleau had known jihadist sympathies.

Coroner Andre Dandavino’s report contains excerpts from a conversation Couture-Rouleau had with a 911 operator just minutes after Vincent’s death.

The report says Couture-Rouleau called 911 and said he was not going to surrender because he might run into another soldier and that he would kill him.

Earlier, Couture-Rouleau tried to attack a police officer, while Dandavino noted he later had two knives in his hand as he tried to charge another officer before he was killed.

