Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was killed when a Canadian man rammed two soldiers in Quebec with his car on Oct. 20, 2014. (Courtesy of the Canadian Forces/Reuters)
Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was killed when a Canadian man rammed two soldiers in Quebec with his car on Oct. 20, 2014. (Courtesy of the Canadian Forces/Reuters)

Man who killed Patrice Vincent in 2014 wanted more victims: Quebec coroner Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Quebec man who killed a Canadian Forces warrant officer in 2014 wanted more victims, according to a coroner’s report.

Patrice Vincent, 53, was killed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu when Martin Couture-Rouleau plowed into him and a fellow soldier, who survived.

Couture-Rouleau had known jihadist sympathies.

Coroner Andre Dandavino’s report, completed Dec. 10, contains excerpts from a conversation Couture-Rouleau had with a 911 operator just minutes after Vincent’s death.

The report says Couture-Rouleau called 911 and said he was not going to surrender because he might run into another soldier and that he would kill him.

“I’m not on the phone to talk,” he said. “I’m on the phone with you to pass a message. Tell Canada, the governor, and everyone else responsible for the army, to get out of the coalition against the Islamic State.”

Earlier, Couture-Rouleau tried to attack a police officer, and he later had two knives in his hand as he tried to charge another officer before he was killed, Dandavino’s report noted.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular