The Quebec man who killed a Canadian Forces warrant officer in 2014 wanted more victims, according to a coroner’s report.

Patrice Vincent, 53, was killed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu when Martin Couture-Rouleau plowed into him and a fellow soldier, who survived.

Couture-Rouleau had known jihadist sympathies.

Coroner Andre Dandavino’s report, completed Dec. 10, contains excerpts from a conversation Couture-Rouleau had with a 911 operator just minutes after Vincent’s death.

The report says Couture-Rouleau called 911 and said he was not going to surrender because he might run into another soldier and that he would kill him.

“I’m not on the phone to talk,” he said. “I’m on the phone with you to pass a message. Tell Canada, the governor, and everyone else responsible for the army, to get out of the coalition against the Islamic State.”

Earlier, Couture-Rouleau tried to attack a police officer, and he later had two knives in his hand as he tried to charge another officer before he was killed, Dandavino’s report noted.

