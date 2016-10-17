The Speaker of the Manitoba legislature has scolded members of the Opposition NDP for heckling female members of the Tory government.

Myrna Driedger says the heckling could be considered a form of intimidation and has no place in the legislature or any respectful workplace.

Driedger was ruling on an Oct. 6 incident, when legislature members voted on a bill dealing with sexual harassment and violence at universities and colleges.

A small number of New Democrats said “shame” each time a female Tory voted against the bill, but made no noise when male Tories voted the same way.

One Tory filed a complaint with the Speaker, while two New Democrats apologized for the heckling.

Driedger ruled the incident did not qualify as a matter of privilege – something that interferes with a politician’s ability to work – but she has ordered all members to avoid heckling when votes are being cast.

Premier Brian Pallister and NDP house leader Jim Maloway both said they welcome the ruling and will abide by it.

