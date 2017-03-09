Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Marc Emery and his wife, Jodie, are pictured in Vancouver in this May 10, 2010, photo. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Marc Emery and his wife, Jodie, are pictured in Vancouver in this May 10, 2010, photo. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery have been arrested in Toronto.

Lawyer Jack Lloyd says the couple was taken into custody at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Neither Lloyd nor Toronto police could confirm what, if any, charges the Emerys are facing.

Lloyd says the Emerys are due in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

The couple own Cannabis Culture, a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Marc Emery, the self-styled “Prince of Pot,” was arrested at one of his new Montreal dispensaries in December and charged with drug trafficking.

The federal government is moving to legalize marijuana, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized late last year that the current laws exist.

Police forces across the country have been raiding pot shops and charging owners with trafficking-related offences.

Trudeau says Ottawa won’t legalize illicit drugs other than marijuana (The Canadian Press)
 

