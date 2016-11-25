Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tourists line up at a viewing area at Marineland on July 18, 2001. (Scott Dunlop/CP)
Marineland charged with five counts of animal cruelty Add to ...

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ontario’s animal welfare agency has laid five animal cruelty charges against Marineland.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the charges against the Niagara Falls, Ont., amusement park relate to peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.

The OSPCA say the charges were laid after an investigation into a complaint received earlier this month.

Marineland faces one count of permitting a peacock to be in distress, one count of failing to comply with the prescribed standards of care for a peacock and two counts for failing to comply with the prescribed standards of care for guinea hens.

The facility also faces one count for failing to comply with the prescribed standards of care for about 35 American black bears, including failing to provide adequate and appropriate food and water for them.

The OSPCA says it didn’t remove any animals as part of its investigation, but will continue to monitor the animals as the investigation continues.

It also says further charges are expected.

“Reports of animal cruelty are taken very seriously,” said senior OSPCA inspector Steve Toy in a statement. “When we receive reports of cruelty that involve wildlife or exotic animals, we will utilize our experts as well as industry experts to assist us with our investigation.”

