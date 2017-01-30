TODAY’S TOP STORIES



Mass shooting at Quebec City mosque



Six people are dead and eight others injured after a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday. Two men were taken into custody. The shooting reportedly happened toward the end of evening prayers. “We’ve never done anything to provoke anyone, and we’ve never cultivated hatred for anyone. I’m just beside myself,” the mosque’s president said.



Protests and confusion after Trump’s executive order



Protests were in full swing across the U.S. on the weekend as people voiced opposition to Donald Trump’s executive order, issued Friday, which bans entry into the U.S. for citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya. Here's our latest roundup of information. The White House now appears to be allowing people from the affected countries who have green cards to return to the U.S. But it’s not clear if they’ll be subject to extra vetting upon arrival. On the weekend, many were stuck in limbo at U.S. airports, detained while lawyers scrambled to help. A New York judge ruled that those already on American soil can’t be deported.



Canadian dual nationals who hold citizenship in one of the seven countries, as well as Canadian permanent residents with passports from those countries, will still be able to enter the U.S., Canada’s Immigration Minister said. On Saturday, it wasn’t clear that would be the case. Meanwhile, Canada’s tech community is calling on Ottawa to provide temporary visas to those displaced by the executive order.



‘Our dream is destroyed completely’



Muhammed Abdullah worked for three years as an interpreter with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Visa approved, he was set to move with his family to Austin, Tex., in a matter of weeks. With Trump’s executive order, that plan seems dashed: “I told [my sons] it wasn’t happening any more. They’re crying right now,” he said.



In the Vermont town of Rutland, population 16,000, plans to bring in 25 Syrian families have been erased. Only two families arrived, just before Trump’s inauguration. “I woke up angry,” said the town’s mayor, who helped organize the effort to bring in refugees. “And I have remained angry.” But other members of the town, which is struggling to rebuild after tough economic times, are happy: “I just think it was going to destroy us around here.”



Proposed changes to Canada’s opioid guidelines



Canada’s maximum daily dose for opioid prescriptions should be slashed to one quarter of the existing recommended cap, according to proposed new national guidelines. But limiting prescriptions won’t be enough to stem the country’s opioid crisis: More treatment programs are needed to help those already addicted, medical experts say, and doctors should address alternative means of pain control.



B.C. relaxes foreign-buyers tax



B.C. is easing the rules on its 15-per-cent foreign-buyers tax. Foreign citizens who are working and paying taxes in the province won’t have to pay the premium, Premier Christy Clark said. The NDP’s housing critic says the wait to bring in this exemption (the tax was introduced in August) hampered employers’ ability to recruit skilled foreign workers.



MORNING MARKETS



Global markets tumbled on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration curbs added another layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president’s policies. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, while most other Asian markets were closed. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.8 and 1.1 per cent by around 5 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down. Oil prices fell 0.7 per cent, weighed down by the reduced appetite for risk resulting from the immigration curbs and by signs of rising U.S. oil output.



THE LOOKAHEAD



New U.S. Supreme Court judge may be announced



There’s talk that Trump may reveal his pick for the Supreme Court as soon as today. The announcement was originally expected to be made on Thursday. One reason for announcing the choice earlier than planned could be to detract attention from the backlash to his refugee ban.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



How Canada should respond to Trump’s order



“As a first step, Canada in concert with the community of resettlement countries should immediately work to open global doors for America’s stranded refugees. One estimate puts this number at roughly 9,000 people who are or will be impacted by the 120-day ban on refugee entry. … As a second step, Canada should lead a push to raise the global resettlement figure for 2017 by 60,000 spots.” – Ratna Omidvar



The risk of Trump sowing chaos



“At every step, experts and establishment figures said Trump had gone this far but would proceed no farther. … But Trump, a promiscuous promise-maker, is also a devout promise-keeper, and the result over the weekend was mayhem at borders and disorder at immigration offices. … The danger for him is running so fast and so far that the American public and Washington power brokers conclude that there is a significant, broader strain of inconsistency at the heart of the Trump program.” – David Shribman (for subscribers)



HEALTH PRIMER



Chasing the dream of a good night’s sleep



Can’t get a good night’s rest? That was the problem Globe reporter Erin Anderssen faced, so she headed to a sleep clinic to find a solution. There, she had 17 electrodes attached to her while she slept so the experts could track her patterns. Read about her odyssey and be warned: What works for some doesn’t work for others.



MOMENT IN TIME



Accused killer is acquitted



Jan. 30, 1867: Salacious murder trials were popular newspaper fare in the mid-19th century, as they are today. In late January, 1867, there was widespread coverage of the trial of Rev. Jeremie Babin, a Church of England minister in the village of Buckingham, Que., on the north shore of the Ottawa River. He was accused of killing his disabled sister, Mary, who had come to live with him and his wife. In April, 1866, Mary was taken out of their house in the middle of the night under mysterious circumstances, and her body was later found in a nearby river. Circumstantial evidence pointed to Babin, although he claimed he had hired a man named Leduc – who was never found – to take his sister to live in Ottawa. Still, no direct proof directly linked Babin to the crime and church officials “testified to his good character,” The Globe reported. After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes and he was acquitted. – Richard Blackwell



Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

Six killed, eight wounded after mass shooting at Quebec city mosque (Reuters)

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report Typo/Error