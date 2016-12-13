The mayors of five large Canadian cities are calling for more control over revenue streams.

In an open letter issued Tuesday, the mayors of Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver say cities find themselves having to ask permission to “do the right thing” for their growing populations.

The letter argues that the fiscal power to serve residents sits with other levels of government.

It explains that city governments are currently required to rely only on property taxes to support growing operating budgets at a time when transit systems, roads and other infrastructure need investment.

The mayors say they are ready to champion “reasonable measures” to increase municipal revenues, such as the introduction of certain road tolls in Toronto, but must ask permission from provincial leaders to introduce them.

The mayors say they are asking for “the tools to do the job and the accountability that goes with them.”

Report Typo/Error