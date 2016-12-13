A group of 15 mayors on the island of Montreal think it’s time for motorists in the city to be allowed to join those in the rest of Canada and turn right on red lights, ending a prohibition that they argue is based on outdated notions about Quebeckers’ driving habits.

Montreal remains, with New York City, the only jurisdiction in North America that bans right turns on red lights. The prohibition has traditionally relied on the city’s reputation for aggressive driving. However, the mayors point out that 13 years after Quebec permitted rights-on-reds everywhere in the province except Montreal, road fatalities have continued to drop.

The number of vehicles in Quebec almost tripled on the roads from 1973 to 2015, while the number of road fatalities fell by 83 per cent during the same period, going to 361 deaths from 2,200.

“Mores have evolved over the past 40 years in Quebec, and the road safety record proves that behaviours have improved,” Philippe Roy, the Mayor of Mount Royal, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The mayors said rights-on-reds are responsible for the same rate of accidents as elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.

Despite the statistics, opinions suggest that many still consider Montrealers to be too lead-footed to be trusted with the same rights as other motorists. One recurring quip is that you can’t turn right on a red light in Montreal, but you can go straight through one.

The mayors’ proposal, which requires approval from the Quebec government, is even encountering opposition from the mayor of Montreal.

“One death is one death too many,” said a statement released by Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre’s office. Cycling is more and more popular in the city and Montreal wants to increase “co-habitation” between pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and truckers, the mayor’s office said.

“The road network has to continue to progress, but it also has to be conceived to protect the most vulnerable users,” the statement said.

Vélo-Québec, which represents cyclists, also opposes the idea, saying rights-on-reds will increase risks for both cyclists and pedestrians.

The 15 mayors commissioned a poll showing that three in four residents on the island of Montreal favour the idea of lifting the rights-on-reds ban. The mayors say it would save time, money and improve air quality.

They want downtown Montreal excluded from the rights-on-reds zone, though they believe it would work in most of the 2,500 intersections in Montreal with traffic lights.

