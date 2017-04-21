The directors of 11 institutes at McGill University have sent a letter to McGill’s principal stating that they are very concerned that the university has undermined academic freedom in the wake of the resignation of Andrew Potter, a high-profile academic who led the school’s Institute for the Study of Canada.

“The reasons and justifications that have been offered for the University’s response may undermine academic freedom and may discourage faculty members from taking positions of responsibility, contributing to university service and entering into public debate,” states the letter, which was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The letter was sent to McGill principal Suzanne Fortier in early April and a meeting with some of the research centre directors followed.

In her response, dated April 20, Dr. Fortier writes that senior administrators must protect academic freedom, but also “have an obligation to ensure that administrative responsibilities are discharged effectively to the highest institutional standards.”

When faculty members who also lead institutes or have other leadership roles no longer believe they can fulfill them, “it is reasonable for them to step down,” Dr. Fortier writes.

The letter comes in the wake of the departure of Dr. Potter from the head of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada. Dr. Potter stepped down in late March after being roundly criticized for an op-ed he wrote in Maclean’s magazine in which he argued that Quebec was beset by low social trust and alienation of its citizens from each other.

Canada’s national faculty organization is preparing to launch an investigation into whether the case infringed on academic freedom.

Dr. Potter’s sudden resignation sent fears of an academic chill among many in the university community. In a subsequent interview with The Globe and Mail, Dr. Fortier differentiated between the academic freedom enjoyed by professors and that of faculty who also have administrative duties.

Those comments are troubling, the centre directors write.

When “faculty members serve the University in administrative capacities … they remain, first and foremost, faculty members, fully protected by academic freedom in their research, their teaching and their service to the broader community, including their contributions to public debate,” the letter says. It goes on to ask if the university believes that taking on a senior post “changes [the] relationship to our academic appointments as to diminish the protection of academic freedom.”

The signatories to the letter span a range of disciplines, from political science to development, religion, demographics and health.

Dr. Potter has not commented on the case since announcing his resignation on Facebook. He received a three-year contract as head of the Institute and continues to be a professor at McGill University. The university has said it cannot confirm if he is teaching any classes this year or next.

Report Typo/Error