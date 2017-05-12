Fearing that Bombardier won't live up to its contract, Metrolinx has struck a sole-source deal with Alstom to build $528-million worth of light-rail vehicles for Toronto-area transit projects.

Provincial Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca made the formal announcement Friday in midtown Toronto, near the site of the ‎future Crosstown line that prompted the new deal.

Metrolinx contracted with Bombardier in 2010 to provide vehicles to the Crosstown and other projects. Since then concerns have mounted at both the transit agency and in government that they would not come through.

For subscribers: In refusing to leave, Bombardier’s Beaudoin misses a chance to do the honourable thing

The order for 61 Alstom vehicles is officially for the Finch west and Hurontario lines. But the 44 earmarked for Hurontario can be re-directed to the Crosstown if needed to open the line as scheduled in 2021.

Metrolinx is itself liable to the consortium building the Crosstown if its vehicles aren't available when required, facing daily fines of up to $500,000.‎ This is far higher than the penalties Metrolinx would get from Bombardier for late delivery, a financial threat that has been hanging over the agency.

Mr. Del Duca called the Alstom deal a "creative" solution and said it would proceed in parallel with the Bombardier one. ‎He said that they were able to sole-source in unusual circumstances and that the new deal had stronger penalty provisions.

Metrolinx has previously said it needs 76 of the Bombardier light rail vehicles -- about two-fifths of the total to be supplied under the 2010 deal -- to operate the Crosstown. Not all would be required initially to open the line, though. Alstom’s vehicles are also bigger, meaning that fewer would be needed to have the same capacity on the Crosstown.

Mr. Del Duca said that the Alstom vehicles are comparable in price, when‎ their larger size is taken into account, with the ones from Bombardier.

The deal with French manufacturer Alstom caps a difficult period for Bombardier, the storied Canadian firm.

Bombardier Transportation has been struggling to build streetcars for the Toronto Transit Commission, repeatedly adjusting its delivery schedule and piquing tempers on city council. And parent firm Bombardier Inc. has been embroiled in controversies over government bailouts and executive compensation.

Metrolinx gradually became concerned about Bombardier’s ability to build its light rail vehicles. Last summer the agency issued a notice of default to the company. And in the fall it followed that with a formal notice of intent to cancel the deal.

But Metrolinx was caught off guard when the company fired back in court to preserve the deal. Their injunction was filed without a heads-up to Metrolinx and the agency learned about it when the media began calling.

Metrolinx was again caught by surprise when the judge granted Bombardier the injunction, preventing the agency from unilaterally cancelling the contract.

The agency had hired Chris Paliare, a top civil litigator, to argue their case and insiders said they had expected to win in court. Blind-sided by the loss, Metrolinx officials did not answer media questions the day of the ruling – which happened to come early in the tenure of an interim and media-shy new CEO – and hours later issued a bland statement that promised further action.

The court loss means that Bombardier and Metrolinx have to go through a formal dispute resolution process, which could take eight to 12 months and has an uncertain outcome. In court, counsel for Metrolinx argued that doing so would take so long that it would prevent the agency going elsewhere, and still opening the Crosstown on time, even if they prevailed in the dispute resolution process.

Since losing the court case, the agency and its provincial government masters decided to cover their bases by pre-emptively bringing in another company.

Signing with Alstom allows them to pursue both the dispute resolution process and still have a supplier to produce vehicles, no matter how this process plays out.

Report Typo/Error