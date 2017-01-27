A spokeswoman for National Defence says two pilots have safely ejected from a military plane that crashed near a base in southern Saskatchewan.

Jessica Lamirande says a CT-156 Harvard II training aircraft crashed about 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

First responders went to the crash site and found both pilots with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lamirande says it’s not know what caused the crash and there will be an investigation.

Lt. Michele Tremblay, a spokeswoman with the base, says the two pilots were an instructor and a student with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The Air Force considers the Moose Jaw base the home of military pilot training in Canada.

It is the principle site for the NATO flight-training program in Canada and home to the Snowbirds aerobatic demonstration team.

Report Typo/Error