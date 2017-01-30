Troops are arriving in northeastern New Brunswick to help after the devastating ice storm that has been linked to two deaths and more than two dozen hospitalizations from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Paul Bradley, a spokesman for the province’s Emergency Measures Organization, said that as of Sunday evening 31 people had been treated for exposure to the gas – in some instances from the fumes created by generators.

NB Power still had close to 20,000 customers without electricity, and local residents were saying areas of the Acadian Peninsula including Lameque, Miscou and Shippagan islands had some of the most intensive damage.

In the small community of St. Leolin on the Acadian Peninsula, Mayor Mathieu Chayer said the community is mourning the death of 74-year-old Lorraine Clement, who RCMP said passed away on Thursday as a generator was in her garage.

Police have said an autopsy has yet to be carried out in her death, or in the death of a 62-year-old man who investigators say died at his home in Petite Riviere de l’ile on Lameque Island as a generator was running.

Premier Brian Gallant said the soldiers would be deployed from Gagetown to areas hardest hit by power outages to help local authorities check on residents, clear debris, and distribute basic necessities.

