Tim Bosma is seen in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HAMILTON — The Canadian Press

The former girlfriend of a man convicted of killing Hamilton resident Tim Bosma has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Christina Noudga was set to stand trial Tuesday on the charge of accessory after the fact in the murder of Bosma, who vanished on May 6, 2013 after taking two men for a test drive in the truck he was trying to sell.

Noudga’s ex-boyfriend, Dellen Millard, was convicted of first-degree murder in Bosma’s death in June along with his friend and co-accused Mark Smich.

The Oakville, Ont., woman was arrested about a year after Bosma died and charged with accessory after the fact.

More than a week after Bosma disappeared, his burned remains were found in an animal incinerator – dubbed “The Eliminator” – on Millard’s farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Bosma’s father says he welcomes the plea deal because it spares his family a trial replete with graphic details of his son’s death.

