Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls chief commissioner Marion Buller speaks during an interview in Vancouver on Aug. 31, 2016. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls chief commissioner Marion Buller speaks during an interview in Vancouver on Aug. 31, 2016. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Missing, murdered indigenous women inquiry to break legal ground Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The chief commissioner for the inquiry into missing and murdered women says Canadians should not expect to see hearings like those that unfold in courtrooms.

Marion Buller says the inquiry will provide a way for indigenous people to tell their own stories in their own way.

Susan Vella, the lead counsel for the study, says that, from a legal standpoint, the national inquiry will be unlike anything the country has seen.

She says the process must respect indigenous customs and traditions.

The Liberal government has allocated $53.8 million for the two-year study.

Commissioners are expected to present a report with interim findings in November.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Reactions mixed to indigenous women's inquiry (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular