The mother of a teen gunman who killed four people at a home and a school in northern Saskatchewan says the shooter’s family members are victims too.

The woman told her son’s sentencing hearing that no one put him up to the crime.

She says she is not a bad mother and the family has forgiven the teen for what she called “this horrible crime.”

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the shooting in La Loche in January 2016.

A sentencing hearing is underway to determine if the teen – who was just shy of his 18th birthday at the time and can’t be named – should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

The defence has said there is no simple reason behind the shooting and little about the motive has been made clear so far at the hearing.

Video surveillance from the school shows the teen walking and running through hallways firing a shot gun.

Teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier were killed and seven others were hurt at the school.

Two brothers, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine, were killed at the home.

Court has heard statements from the teen’s victims, asking for him to be sentenced as an adult.

It has also watched hours of video from the police interview with the shooter where he says he never felt bullied and couldn’t say what his goal was when he went to the school.

Report Typo/Error