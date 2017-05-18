A teen gunman who killed four people at a home and in a school in northern Saskatchewan told police in an interview he had regrets about the shooting.

Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were killed at their house in La Loche in January 2016 before the shooter went to the high school, where he killed a teacher and a teacher’s aide and wounded seven others.

The teen was asked in the interview how he felt when he thought about killing the two brothers and he said he regretted it.

In a video of the interview, which was shown at his sentencing hearing, the teen was also asked who he was targeting when he went into the school and replied: “Nobody.”

Dayne and Drayden’s mother, Alicia Fontaine, told court in Meadow Lake, Sask., that the teen gunman called her two days after the shooting to apologize and she forgave him.

The shooter’s mother also spoke and said the family has forgiven the teen for what she called “this horrible crime.”

The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the shooting.

The sentencing hearing is to determine if the teen — who was just shy of his 18th birthday at the time and can’t be named — should be sentenced as a youth or an adult.

The defence has said there is no simple reason behind the shooting and little about the motive has been made clear so far.

Video surveillance from the school shows the teen walking and running through hallways firing a shotgun.

Court has heard statements from the victims who are asking that he be sentenced as an adult.

There have also been hours of video from the police interview in which the shooter says he never felt bullied and couldn’t say what his goal was when he went to the school.

