A bail hearing for the suspect in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University began Wednesday and was struck by a publication ban requested by his lawyer.

Hisham Saadi, 47, faces three charges stemming from the March 1 incident: mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.

A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.

Saadi was arrested last Thursday.

The Crown opposes his release pending his trial, citing public safety concerns.

The hearing resumes Thursday.

