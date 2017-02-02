Thousands of mourners filled a Montreal hockey arena for funeral services to pay respects to three of the six men killed Sunday in a gunman’s attack on a Quebec City mosque.

Dozens of police officers and private security used a light and respectful hand as they asked mourners to open their bags and parkas at Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal’s east end. They lined up around the block for nearly two hours and the service started a half hour late to accommodate the crowd.

Mourners streamed in to the covered ice surface of the arena where they paused at the foot of the coffins of Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane and Aboubaker Thabti before taking their seats.

In Photos: Hundreds gather in Montreal for funeral service of three Quebec City mosque victims

Related: 'I won't be scared of praying here': Quebec City mosque reopens for worship

Read more: Worshippers open doors to attacked Quebec City mosque, share their sorrows

Following traditional prayers from the Koran that echoed across the arena filled with several thousand mourners, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to each of the men. Mr. Belkacemi, Mr. Trudeau noted, was more than a teacher for his Laval University students; he was also an upstanding man who looked after his students inside and outside class. The Prime Minister noted Mr. Hassane came to Canada to guarantee a better future for his three daughters. Mr. Thabti was a man of devotion and love, he said.

“Their dreams were the same of Canadians across the country for generations. To give their children a better life,” Mr. Trudeau said. The six men killed Sunday left behind 17 children.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, who was omnipresent this week reinforcing a message of solidarity, opened his remarks with an Arabic salutation and urged Muslims to stay strong.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters, you must know you are home. We are all Quebeckers,” he said, triggering a spontaneous shout of “Vive le Québec!” from a woman wearing a hijab in the crowd. “Yes, Vive le Québec!” Mr. Couillard replied to sustained cheers.

Several Muslim religious leaders and diplomats from the men’s home countries also spoke.

Mohamed Yangui, the president of the mosque that was attacked, urged non-Muslims to avoid lumping in rare extremists with the wider Muslim community. “We are not terrorists,” he said. “We are not these terrorists who hide behind a veil of Islam.”

However Mr. Yangui noted the glimmer of hope that has emerged from the bloodshed. “In all this darkness, this sliver of light, of solidarity, that shows the Quebec community is tight and unified.”

In the crowd, women in veils mingled with men enamed Ducharme and Poirier as they paid their respects and dabbed away tears.

Each coffin was draped in the national flag of each man’s country of origin. After the funeral, the remains of Mr. Thabti, 44, were to be flown to Tunisia while those of Mr. Belkacemi, 60, and Mr. Hassane, 41, were to return to Algeria.

“I am very sad and at the same time very angry to know that one of our own did this mad gesture,” said Bernard Morin, a retiree from Montreal, as he waited in line. “We have a lot of questions to ask and answers to find.”

Fatima Choulak said she took the metro from the suburb of Longueuil to offer her “support and solidarity with these widows, these 17 orphans who are suffering terribly.”

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six charges of first-degree murder in an assault authorities have described as an act of terror. Police have not revealed a motive for the crime, but the suspect’s acquaintances say he held virulent anti-immigrant and Islamophobic views.

Funerals for Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39 and Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, are Friday in Quebec City.

Report Typo/Error