Polytechnique Montreal opted for a simple commemoration today to mark the 27th anniversary of the massacre that saw 14 women gunned down at the school.

A bouquet of 14 white roses was placed at a memorial plaque in honour of the 13 students and one staff member killed on Dec. 6, 1989.

The school says campus flags are also lowered to half-mast from dawn until dusk today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement today saying the women were killed “simply because they were women.”

He says the statistics relating to violence against girls and women are unacceptable and he encouraged a conversation about how to end gender-based violence.

At noon, Trudeau and members of his cabinet will lay flowers in remembrance of the victims.

“On this sombre anniversary, let us reflect on what Canadians – women, men, and youth – can do to rid the country and the planet of the scourges of misogyny and gender-based violence,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Other events planned for Tuesday include a gathering of various women’s groups in east-end Montreal.

In another ceremony on Mount Royal beginning at 5 p.m., 14 beacons of light will be projected, one at a time, into the night sky for much of the early evening.

Gunman Marc Lepine ended up shooting more than two dozen people, including the 14 women, before taking his own life. He had ranted about feminists ruining his life.

The carnage sparked a national debate on gun control that continues today.

Since the shootings, December 6 has become a national day of commemoration and has served as a call for action on violence against women, with various events and vigils held across the country.

Report Typo/Error