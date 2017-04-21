The Beatles tribute band, Replay, entertained guests at the event which raised $1,734,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society Thursday evening.
Guests mingle before dinner.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Singer Ima (C), Bruno Savard (L) and Zombie Boy.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Guests dancing to a Beatles tribute band Replay.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Actress Julie Du Page and Andrew Lapierre.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Members of Replay, a Beatles tribute band plays at the Canadian Cancer Society.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Former Quebec Premier Lucien Bouchard and his wife Solange Dugas.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Isabell Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. and Francois Olivier.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Montreal fashion blogger Loitta Dandoy.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Eric Boyko of Stingray Digital and Audrey Vallieres.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)
Senia Rapisarda at the Canadian Cancer Society.
(Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail)